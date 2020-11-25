Wife, son of Atiku’s security aide abducted

Family of a police officer (name withheld) attached to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

It was learnt that the incident happened on Monday at the police officer’s house in Yolde-Pate, of the state, where the suspected kidnappers were said to have gone for the police officer but seized his wife and son when they did not find him.

A source disclosed on Wednesday that the incident took place on Monday night, when the target was believed to still be around after coming to town for the weekend.

“The kidnappers believed that the police personnel, being so close to Atiku, would have money, so they went for him but took his wife and son when they did not find him,” the source said.

In a similar development, It was also gathered that some unknown gunmen abducted a brother to the majority leader of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon Hammantukur Yettisuri, in his home in Jada Mbolu, in the state.

According to sources in Jada Mbolu, the attackers raided the community at about 2am, broke into the house of the lawmaker’s brother and took him away, threatening that they would kill him unless the family pays N50 million.

Confirming the development of the incidents, the Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said that the affected aid to Atiku is indeed a police officer.

He also confirmed the Jada incident, assuring that all those taken away in both instances would be rescued and the abductors apprehended to face the law.

