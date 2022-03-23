Wike a Judas Iscariot of our time – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday described his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, as present day “Judas Iscariot.”

The governor was reacting to a statement credited to Wike on his current travails.

Umahi, who addressed State House correspondents after the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, branded the Rivers governor a serial traitor following the latter’s admission that he was behind his ordeals at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where the judge sacked him and his deputy for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

He said: “As a man who relies on the breath of God like any other mortal, he (Wike) cannot determine my fate.

“He is a Judas Iscariot but I am serving only the living God. I serve the living God and he probably serves a lot of alcohol. I don’t drink. So that is the differences between us, otherwise he remains my friend and my brother and I have nothing against him.

“You all heard him on Channels boasting that he is behind my purported removal. A mere man that depends on the breath of God. I pity illiteracy. It’s a shame. You are boosting to remove another governor.

“What qualifies you just because you’re packing money that is public fund? Not intellectual material but by just packing money from public funds and you are boasting about it. Otherwise, who were you?

On the court’s ruling, Umahi added: “Do I look worried? You see, God has plans for everything. And I think that God allowed one court to give judgment that I go nowhere, allowed another court to say, because we defected, that the votes belong to the party.

“And I want to thank the PDP and even the man that boosted that he did that hatchet job. If the people that crucified Christ knew that it will bring salvation to the whole world, they wouldn’t have done that.

“So the hatchet man that boasted is likened to Judas Iscariot. And so I have no worry because the Constitution is clear. I have confidence in the judiciary and so you can see I have added some weight in these few days and look more handsome.”

