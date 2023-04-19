‘Wike about to be taken off the shelf, suffering from post-election trauma’, Melaye rips into Rivers Gov

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Sen Dino Melaye, has accused Nyesom Wike of being an ingrate.

Melaye made this allegation on Wednesday during an interview on AriseTV, adding that the Rivers governor would soon leave office, hence he does not want to talk about him.

The former Kogi senator does not have the qualifications to be governor, according to Wike, who made this claim during a press conference in Port Harcourt on April 11.

In response, the former federal legislator said that Wike’s disagreement with him was based on both his inability to clinch the party’s presidential nomination for 2022 and Atiku Abubakar’s rejection to pick him as his running mate.

During the AriseTV interview, Melaye disclosed what former first lady, Patience Jonathan did to help Nyesom Wike become the Governor of River State.

He also revealed that former governors of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, and Peter Odili also helped Wike in his political ambition, while emphasizing that Mrs Jonathan spent her money, connection, and everything she had to ensure that Wike became governor.

Melaye slammed Wike for being ungrateful to his past benefactors.

He said, “Governor Odili made him chairman of his local government. So he has been helped by somebody. After Governor Odili helped him, Governor Amaechi made him chief of staff. Governor Amaechi helped him. Governor Amaechi nominated him to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Governor Amaechi helped him. Mrs Goodluck Jonathan spent her money, her connection and everything to make him the governor of Rivers State.

“So everyone gets helped by one person or the other. But you don’t help people with the intention to enslave them, to control them and run their life and decisions. Once you give assistance to somebody, then you should allow the person to exist, but Wike, once he assists you and you don’t do his bidding and you try to say I have an idea or decision, he would go all out and advertise you and announce what he has done for you.”

Melaye further described Wike as a drug and alcoholic induced individual, saying he has no time to talk about such a personality.

He said, “Wike is one who is about to be taken off the shelf so I will not bother myself discussing with a man who is about leaving the office and is suffering from post-election trauma.

“I want to concentrate seriously on my election and how to rescue the people of Kogi State.

“I do not have time actually for a drug and alcoholic-induced individual”.

