Wike accuses Abuja politicians of plotting to have Rivers placed on emergency rule

The Nyesom Wike-led government of Rivers has accused some Abuja-based politicians of ‘evil’ plots to have the state placed on emergency rule.

The state government said it had uncovered plots by some politicians from Rivers, based in Abuja, to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state all to ensure a state of emergency was declared in the state by the Federal Government.

This claim was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

The commissioner noted that those behind the alleged plot started it since 2015 but had failed to achieve their goal due to God’s intervention.

Nsirim said, “As the build-up for the 2023 elections and jostle for Presidential and Vice-Presidential tickets is gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the state is at war with the Federal Government.

“They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme, and Port Harcourt are fighting with northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.

“This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the state from COVID-19. But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for the state of emergency because they want to acquire power.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom governor slashes salaries of political officeholders by 20%

“We are alarmed at these hideous plots against our state. Rivers State has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours. Our fight against COVID-19 is to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions