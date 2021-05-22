Wike accuses Amaechi of diverting power projects' $308million in fresh attack on transport minister | Ripples Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday accused the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of diverting the proceeds from the sale of the state’s power projects and aircraft.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated this when he received two former chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dr. Davies Ikanya and Hon. Igo Aguma, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt.

He also challenged his predecessor to mention any federal project he has brought to the state since his appointment in 2015.

“Amaechi claimed he sold a Dash 8 aircraft purchased by former Governor Peter Odili’s administration to Cross River government at the cost of $6million but failed to account for the proceeds of the transaction,” the governor said.

READ ALSO: I can’t bring myself low to trade words with my former staff, Wike —Amaechi

Wike insisted that Amaechi’s tenure as governor of River was characterised by financial malfeasance.

He added: “The $308 million paid by Sahara Energy to acquire the state’s independent power projects was diverted by the minister.

“The minister also spent $39.9 million of state funds on non-existent Justice Karibi Whyte hospital in Port Harcourt.”

The governor, who listed several projects he attracted to Rivers State during his stint as Minister of State for Education during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, asked Amaechi to emulate to revive the moribund Port Harcourt seaports in order to create employment opportunities for youths in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions