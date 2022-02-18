Wike accuses Dokpesi of being APC mole in PDP

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has accused the founder of Daar Communications and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Raymond Dokpesi of being insincere and working against the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Wike made this claim on Thursday in response to reports that some PDP Governors travelled to Europe in order to determine the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement issued by Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

According to the governor, Dokpesi was the original conveyor of the fallacious report which signals to being a mule for the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

He said, “I have some suspicion that people like Raymond Dokpesi are not really sincere to the Peoples Democratic Party and I think I’m convinced that Raymond Dokpesi appears to be working for APC.

“I don’t understand where Raymond Dokpesi gets this information, this rumour that governors travelled to Europe to decide who will be the presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate of PDP. I wonder why governors will travel to Europe to take such a decision.”

The APC and the PDP are yet to explicitly reveal their stance on the zoning of political offices despite an agitation across the country in the spirit of fairness.

