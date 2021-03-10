Wike accuses Nigerian govt of shielding Amaechi from prosecution for alleged corruption | Ripples Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday accused the Federal Government of shielding the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, from prosecution for alleged corruption.

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kevin Ebiri, said Amaechi, who is his predecessor, has been unable to account for $308 million that accrued from the sales of the state-owned power plant and other critical assets during his tenure.

He added that because of the federal government’s protection, the minister has consistently made efforts to undermine the state government by influencing the posting of commissioners of police and military commanders to the state.

Wike said despite Amaechi’s opposition to his political ambitions, he has been elected as governor of Rivers State twice.

The governor said: “People gave you (Amaechi) an opportunity. But you sold our property for $308 million and kept $208,000 for us.

“They said we will not be governor, we taught them a lesson in politics. In 2015, they said over their dead body will we be governor, I’m looking for the dead body. In 2019, they said we will not be governor, that they are in power. I said you are not in power, God is in power. We defeated them. They are small kids in politics.

“But let me warn the man who thinks he has President, he has soldiers, he has police. You should have learnt your lesson by now, that when God has left you there is nothing you can do again.”

