Wike accuses PDP govs of working against Southern Nigeria’s push for presidency

The Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, on Monday accused some southern governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of working against the quest by the region to produce the country’s president in 2023.

Wike, who said this in a statement on Monday, said the governors betrayed the agreement on a power shift to the region in 2023.

He expressed regret that the governors and PDP leaders in the South reneged on the agreement leading to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP flag bearer for the 2023 elections.

Abubakar won the PDP presidential ticket after polling 371 votes to defeat Wike who garnered 237 votes and 11 others at the primary election held on Saturday in Abuja.

He said: “I contested the primary election based on the principle and agreement with all southern governors and leaders of the South that the presidency should go to the South this period.

“We have done our part. We never betrayed anybody because it’s not in our blood to betray. But it’s a shame to those people, some of the governors from the South, they were the people used to sabotage the course.

“Look at a region ganged up, then you, your own region cannot gang up. You became tools to be used against the interest of your people and you think you have won. You have lost. You will continue to be perpetual slaves. Rivers people, you don’t need to bother yourselves. PDP needs us. If they say they don’t need us, they should wait.”

