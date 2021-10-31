Wike alleges plot to assassinate Justice Odili, gives Nigerian govt 48-hour to unmask invaders

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, alleged that the security agents’ invasion of the residence of the Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili, was an assassination attempt.

Some security agents had on Friday evening invaded the judge’s residence in the Maitama area of Abuja with a search warrant over alleged illegal activities in the building.

Reports had earlier said operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched Justice Odili’s house as part of an ongoing investigation of her husband, Peter, who is on the commission’s watchlist for alleged corruption.

The anti-graft agency later dismissed the reports.

Wike, who addressed journalists at a media briefing at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, said a series of events had shown that the Odili family is being targeted.

The briefing was attended by the Leaders of Though in Rivers State.

He said it was not enough for the Federal Government agencies to claim ignorance of the invasion and gave the government a 48-hour ultimatum to produce those behind the act.

The governor warned that the people of Rivers State would hold the federal government responsible if anything happens to any member of the Odili family.

He said: “We want to let the world know that we have watched with keen interest what has happened to the family of Dr. Peter Odili, in particular, the wife who is a Justice.

“You will recall sometime over a year now, she was in the panel that gave judgment in Bayelsa State. After that judgment that threw out the APC candidate, Lyon, those who were not happy went and barricaded her residence.

“The Federal Government never issued any statement against that. That of course, showed intimidation of the Federal Government against the judiciary.

“So, it is good to let you know the pattern the Federal Government has taken.

“Four months ago, you will recall that her husband, Dr. Peter Odili, travelled out of the country and when he came back, the Federal Government seized his passport and of course, after series of letters were written, they denied that they knew about the seizure of his passport until when he went to court to enforce his human fundamental rights.

“That was when the Immigration came out to yes, we took his passport because his name was there on the watchlist.

“No reason was given by the federal government for the seizure of the passport while denials were made until the court gave judgment that they cannot do that.

“It is curious if you look at the application made by the police to obtain the search warrant from a Magistrate Court to search the residence of Number 9 Imo Street. There is nothing like Imo Street. What we have is Imo River.

“Justice Mary Odili’s residence is not Number 9 but Number 7. Can security operatives apply to a magistrate court as they said, over illegal activities taking place in Number 9 Imo, to them, Street?

“That means that you know where the illegal activity is taking place because you couldn’t have applied for a search warrant when you don’t know where illegal activities are taking place.”

“So, it’s not a question of we are not sure. While now go in the evening to invade Justice Mary Odili’s residence? The husband was not in town.

“So, if the Federal Government is saying that they are not involved, then the onus is on the Federal Government to come out not just merely denying but we must see the steps you are taking to prove that you are not involved.

“And having known that a magistrate was the one who gave that order and having known it was the police that applied for such search warrant, you cannot now say that they are people you don’t know. The names of the policemen are there.

“So, mere denial is not going to satisfy Rivers state people because of the pattern.”

