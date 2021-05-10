 Wike announces N220m compensation for families of 11 slain policemen | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Wike announces N220m compensation for families of 11 slain policemen

Published

18 mins ago

on

The families of the 11 policemen killed by unknown gunmen in Rivers State are set to receive a total of N220 million from the state Government as compensation.

Each family will get the sum of N20 million, according to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, who wrote that Wike made the announcement during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka in Portharcourt.

During the visit, Wike asked the officers of the State Police Command to henceforth be on the offensive against those who perpetrated the acts.

He acknowledged that though no amount of money could equate to human life, giving N20m to each bereaved family was aimed at assuaging them that their loved ones never died in vain.

READ ALSO: Wike consoles families of slain policemen, says Rivers won’t succumb to secessionists

The Governor went on to describe as heart-wrenching the unwarranted killing of policemen who were legitimately protecting the lives and property of citizens of the country.

“In the past two to three weeks, we have lost eleven police officers and men. This is a dark period for us in the State,” said Wike

“We must be united to fight for this country to be one. We must not allow anyone to talk about secession. If you want to secede, Rivers State is not part of it, and nobody can cower Rivers State to be part of it. Not under my watch will I allow that.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports21 hours ago

Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Sports21 hours ago

Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga

Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Sports21 hours ago

Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan

Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Sports1 day ago

Oshoala wins Spanish women’s league title with Barca Ladies

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have been crowned champions of the Spanish women’s league. Barcelona were...
Sports1 day ago

Table Tennis Federation stakes N4.5m on National Championships

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has staked N4.5m for the 2021 National Championships taking place on May 18 to...

Latest Tech News

Tech8 hours ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech3 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech4 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech5 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech5 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...