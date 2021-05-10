Wike announces N220m compensation for families of 11 slain policemen | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Wike announces N220m compensation for families of 11 slain policemen
The families of the 11 policemen killed by unknown gunmen in Rivers State are set to receive a total of N220 million from the state Government as compensation.
Each family will get the sum of N20 million, according to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, who wrote that Wike made the announcement during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka in Portharcourt.
During the visit, Wike asked the officers of the State Police Command to henceforth be on the offensive against those who perpetrated the acts.
He acknowledged that though no amount of money could equate to human life, giving N20m to each bereaved family was aimed at assuaging them that their loved ones never died in vain.
The Governor went on to describe as heart-wrenching the unwarranted killing of policemen who were legitimately protecting the lives and property of citizens of the country.
“In the past two to three weeks, we have lost eleven police officers and men. This is a dark period for us in the State,” said Wike
“We must be united to fight for this country to be one. We must not allow anyone to talk about secession. If you want to secede, Rivers State is not part of it, and nobody can cower Rivers State to be part of it. Not under my watch will I allow that.”
