Wike approves use of stadium for Atiku’s rally with caveat

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt for the campaign rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Wike made this pronouncement on Friday, despite the ongoing feud between the G5 Governors and the party’s hierarchy.

In his speech at the flag-off of the PDP presidential campaign rally in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, the Governor revealed that the stadium can be used by the party’s presidential council at no cost.

However, he warned the Director-General of the PCC in Rivers State, Dr Abiye Sekibo, not to make any attempt to access or take possession of the stadium before the approved date, lest the approval can be revoked.

Wike said, “Let me also use this opportunity to warn Abiye Sekibo; we have made approval for your presidential candidate to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, February 11.

READ ALSO:2023 election in Rivers will be ‘fight to finish’, Wike vows

“You have no right to begin to go to the stadium now. We cannot give you access to the stadium now. We can only give you access to the stadium two days to the occasion for you to prepare.

“Nobody gave you one month. So, if you dare it again, to go and force yourself into the stadium, I will cancel the approval with immediate effect.

“Dare it again, I will cancel it. Heaven will not fall. In fact, if heaven falls now, we will be happy that it was in our time heaven came down.

“I know you are not ready to do that rally. You are only looking for an excuse. But you must do it. I know you are going to import people; no problems, go and import. We have given you the stadium.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now