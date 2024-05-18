Wike bares his mind on Rivers crisis versus assignment as minister

Despite the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he remains focused on his duties as a minister, unhindered by the crisis.

Wike made this assertion during a final inspection tour of projects slated for inauguration in Abuja on Friday.

The former Rivers State governor has been embroiled in a political standoff with his successor, Governor Siminalyi Fubara, since October 2023, when impeachment proceedings against Fubara commenced.

However, Wike appears undeterred by the situation, attributing his productivity in the FCT to his unwavering focus on his ministerial responsibilities.

“If I were distracted, you wouldn’t see this performance here,” Wike told journalists during the inspection tour in Abuja. “I focus on my work. I am the Minister of the FCT, and the works are going on. So, why would I be distracted? I don’t even think about it all.”

Wike’s claim to prioritize his duties as FCT Minister despite the political tensions in Rivers State raises questions about his ability to navigate complex political landscapes.

His performance in the FCT, as evident in the projects ready for inauguration, suggests that he has successfully compartmentalized his responsibilities, shielding his ministerial work from the fallout of the Rivers crisis.

Despite Wike’s claim, the festering crisis in the oil rich State has been attributed to his quest to control the state’s governance structure, and true his claims are will be seen in the weeks to comec as his political allies and loyalists continue to make things difficult for Fubara.

It also remains to be seen how long he can maintain this balancing act, and whether his focus on his ministerial duties will ultimately impact the trajectory of the crisis in Rivers State.

