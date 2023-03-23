Wike blasts Ayu over PDP members’ suspension, insists Ortom will snub disciplinary panel

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, following the suspension of former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, and other members of the party.

The national leadership of the PDP had in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday, suspended Fayose, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, Dennis Ityavyar (Benue), and Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara) over alleged anti-party activities.

The party, however, referred the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to appear before a disciplinary committee over the same allegation.

Ortom was a member of the G-5 that worked against the PDP during the just concluded general elections.

Other members of the group are Governors Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Although Anyim and Fayose were not members of the G-5, they supported the group’s demand for the resignation of Ayu and boycotted the party’s preparations for the elections.

Wike, who reacted to the suspension during a chat with journalists, in Port Harcourt, said Ayu cannot suspend the PDP members as he was guilty of the same allegation when he jettisoned the party’s principle of zoning under his leadership.

He insisted that Ortom would never appear before the committee and described the governor’s invitation as an insult.

He said: “Ayu and Sam Anyanwu, the national secretary, and other members of the NWC cannot suspend Ayo Fayose not to talk about referring governor Ortom to a national disciplinary committee.

“Governor Ortom who has stood firm for the unity of this country, governor Ortom who has come out openly to say that Nigeria must be one is not the type you will say you’ll refer to that your kangaroo committee.

“If there is any person deserving suspension it should be you (Ayu), who played anti-party by refusing to obey the constitution of the party on the zoning of political offices as is required. So, whoever tells you can suspend people, please tell the person that he is not serious.

“If you are talking of anti-party, it is you who could not even deliver your unit, deliver your ward that is involved. Because of the fraudulent activities you are involved in, people have lost hope in you. That is why you cannot win your unit, win your ward.

“You cannot cage any of us (G5). Ortom will not appear before any of your so-called disciplinary committees. Ayodele Fayose will also never appear before any disciplinary committee.”

