Wike brands Ayu as ‘politically irrelevant’ to PDP after party loss in presidential election

In the aftermath of 2023 general elections, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as irrelevant to the party.

The defeat of the major opposition party in the February 25 presidential election was not unconnected to the rift between the party leadership and five of its aggrieved governors — Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Samuel Ortom.

The aggrieved governors, headed by Wike, had insisted Ayu must step down in the interest of equity and fairness.

Despite several moves for reconciliation, the party went into the elections divided.

Speaking on the outcome of the election in a media chat on Wednesday, Wike described Ayu as nothing of value to the opposition party.

The governor mocked the former Senate President for losing his polling unit during the election, insisting he won’t leave PDP.

He said: “Rivers is PDP. The governorship and national assembly members are PDP. Ayu lost his polling unit. I won three senatorial seats, 32 house of Assembly seats. He didn’t get anything.

“Babangida Aliyu did not win. So who is the betrayer? We won to make sure PDP exist. Of what relevance is he as national chairman? He couldn’t deliver his polling unit.

“Mention one state that PDP did what Rivers State did, who loves PDP more? I am saying the NWC must do the right thing. I cannot leave this party. Ayu left and came back.”

