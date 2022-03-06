Wike calls for more women protests over NASS rejection of gender bills

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has encouraged women to make use of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration coming up next week Tuesday to protest the National Assembly’s rejection of five gender bills.

The National Assembly had, on Tuesday, while voting on 68 constitution amendment bills, rejected five gender bills.

This sparked off protests by women groups who occupied the National Assembly the following day.

Wike issued the charge during the civic reception organised in his honour by the Ekpeye ethnic nation at St. Peter Catholic School Field, Ahoada Town in Ahoada East Local Government Area, on Saturday.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled National Assembly that the rejected bills would have offered women more opportunities in the political sphere.

He said the APC members were in the majority, and were not eager to amend the constitution of the country to favour women politically.

Wike said: “I hear on Tuesday there will be a celebration of International Women’s Day. I ask Nigerian women, what are you celebrating? Other countries can celebrate their women, Nigeria cannot celebrate their women.

“Take that particular day, demonstrate against APC which has refused women to be recognised in this country. Don’t go there and begin to dance, there is nothing to dance about until they recognise you. It is only when Nigeria recognises you , then you can dance.”

