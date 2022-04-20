Politics
Wike cautions PDP’s NWC against siding with any presidential candidate
Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned members of the People’s Democratic Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) against siding with any presidential candidate in the forthcoming primaries.
He charged them to be fair in their conduct of election in order to avoid unnecessary grievances from members.
Wike, who stated this while speaking to members of the National Working Committee at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the opposition party could not afford to say the convention was not transparent and credible.
“We must not make the mistakes of putting people in the convention committee who are obviously supporting A, B or C. If we do that, some of us will challenge it.
“It is good you do what everyone will be happy with. You should do a better convention now”, he added.
Wike hinted that Nigerians are watching to see who will become the party’s flag bearer, stressing that any candidate to emerge must be someone with the capacity to deliver the country from the maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Read also: 2019: Despite PDP’s zoning of presidential ticket to North, Fayose insists he’ll contest
“Today, terrorists and bandits have taken over the country. It’s not only Yobe and Borno State. It is now in all the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.
“So don’t give tickets to those that will leave the party when they fail tomorrow. Ensure that the person has a track record of a good leader”, Wike advised.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...