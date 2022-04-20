Wike cautions PDP’s NWC against siding with any presidential candidate

Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned members of the People’s Democratic Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) against siding with any presidential candidate in the forthcoming primaries.

He charged them to be fair in their conduct of election in order to avoid unnecessary grievances from members.

Wike, who stated this while speaking to members of the National Working Committee at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the opposition party could not afford to say the convention was not transparent and credible.

“We must not make the mistakes of putting people in the convention committee who are obviously supporting A, B or C. If we do that, some of us will challenge it.

“It is good you do what everyone will be happy with. You should do a better convention now”, he added.

Wike hinted that Nigerians are watching to see who will become the party’s flag bearer, stressing that any candidate to emerge must be someone with the capacity to deliver the country from the maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Today, terrorists and bandits have taken over the country. It’s not only Yobe and Borno State. It is now in all the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

“So don’t give tickets to those that will leave the party when they fail tomorrow. Ensure that the person has a track record of a good leader”, Wike advised.

