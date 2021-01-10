Wike charges FG to prioritise welfare of Nigeria’s armed forces

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to prioritise the welfare of members of the country’s armed forces tackling the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and other criminalities in various parts of the country.

He also challenged the federal government to accord special recognition for soldiers who died during national service.

Wike, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, made the call at the inter-denominational church service held in Port Harcourt as part of activities marking this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance day celebration.

He said the annual event was not enough to cater for members of the country’s armed forces who suffered injuries or paid the ultimate price while defending the country’s territorial integrity.

READ ALSO: Wike threatens to shut down Rivers Jetty over violence

The governor said: “It is not easy when people would say for the sake of this country, we are willing to make sacrifices. Members of the country’s armed forces laid down their lives to protect us. While some of us will be sleeping, they are busy, fighting to defend the country, the sovereignty of this country.

“In the course of doing that, so many died, some get injured to the point they can’t be useful to themselves again all their life. You know how painful it is that a man goes to work with the hope that he’s coming back home, but the children are later told that they have lost their dad because he went to protect the country.

“So, we must have a special recognition for our fallen heroes and to those who are still in the Armed Forces fighting. See what is going on in Borno and Yobe states and all over the country; banditry, insurgencies.

“So, for us, we think that the government should come up with something concrete that when they go out and fight, their families will know that there is something their parents have kept that will cater for their children.”

Join the conversation

Opinions