Wike charges judges on transparency, harps on effective justice delivery in Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday decried the ineffective justice delivery in Nigeria.

The governor, who spoke at the launch of a book, “Legal Paradigm in Nigeria: A New Direction in the Study of Law and Practice,” written in honour of retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Abdul Aboki, in Abuja, said the country’s democracy is under a serious threat and charged the judiciary to be transparent and courageous.

He added that the survival of democracy depends on a sound judicial system.

Wike also accused political parties of disregarding electoral laws and the democratic process in their conduct.

He said: “The judiciary dies when it can easily be manipulated; when justice can be procured; when injustice is rendered in place of justice to the aggrieved parties; or when resorting to self-help and other means of redress outside the law becomes the preferred norm by citizens.

“Justice could be delayed, which is not acceptable, but it must never be refused or denied for the judiciary to serve as an effective watchdog of our democracy and thwart the evil intentions of the enemies of the people.

READ ALSO: Wike rages, threatens PDP over alleged disregard for Rivers electorate

“The Federal Government continues to undermine the rule of law, while political parties and party leaders continue to exhibit utter arrogance and disdain for the electoral laws and the democratic process in their actions and conduct.

“With cries of injustices, discrimination and inequities everywhere and with the risen instability and deterioration of law and order, only the undiscerning would believe that Nigeria is not headed for the hard rocks.

“Let us, therefore, continue to call on the Federal Government to strengthen our judiciary system by resolving the challenges militating against judicial effectiveness as I have done in Rivers State where we have continued to prioritize the independence of the judiciary and improved the working and living conditions of our judges beyond measure.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now