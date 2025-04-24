Wike claims vindication as Okowa backs Tinubu, cites 2023 stance on Atiku

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has praised former Delta State Governor and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his support of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike asserted that Okowa’s alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) validates his own political position during the last general election.

In a statement released Wednesday night through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in Abuja, Wike declared that his decision not to support the PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has now been justified.

“It is another endorsement of the president’s good governance and commitment to the development of the country,” Wike stated, regarding Okowa’s support for Tinubu.

He further urged other Nigerians who remain undecided to offer their support to the President.

Wike described Okowa’s public endorsement of Tinubu, his former political opponent, as “a vindication of the position he took in 2023, which was based on the interest of a united Nigeria.”

“I commend Dr Okowa and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for this heart-warming decision, which must have been informed by good governance and commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the oneness and development of Nigeria. That is what I have always told people to come out and say, not when they have problems and begin to run up and down. They have come out at the right time to show support for the President so that the people of Niger Delta can benefit more from the government, and I commend them. I am particularly happy that what I saw before the 2023 presidential election, others are now seeing and are joining the Renewed Hope train,” the minister articulated.

