Wike consoles families of slain policemen, says Rivers won’t succumb to secessionists | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Wike consoles families of slain policemen, says Rivers won’t succumb to secessionists
The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, said no amount of intimidation or barbaric attacks would make the State succumb to secessionists.
A statement by Wike’s Special Assistant on Media, Kevin Ebiri, he said this while presiding over an emergency meeting of the State Security Council at Government House, Port Harcourt.
He said that the State Security Council condemned the attacks on security personnel in the state and called for calm.
He said the governor on behalf of the Government of Rivers State, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the policemen and the Rivers State Police Command.
READ ALSO: Asari-Dokubo, IPOB, secessionist groups have no business in Rivers —Wike
“On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks,” he stated.
He urged residents of Rivers State to be calm, saying the security council has taken measures to secure the State.
