Wike dares EFCC, says he won’t run away after tenure

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dared the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to come after him after the end of his tenure, insisting that he would not run away from the anti-graft agency when his tenure expires on May 29.

Wike, who was reacting to a recent statement by the EFCC that it would move against corrupt governors at the expiration of their tenures when their immunities would have elapsed, said he has nothing to hide and would gladly honour the EFCC if invited.

Wike who spoke as a guest on Channels Television breakfast programme, “Sunrise Daily” on Monday morning, said he was not bothered by the threat of the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, that the agency would arrest corrupt governors whose tenures end on May 29.

“I’m not bothered by the threat by the EFCC Chairman to arrest governors after May 29,” he said.

“I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to fear. I am not going to run away because of EFCC. Why should they invite me? If they invite me, I will honour their invitation. I will not run away,” Wike said.

“I am not afraid of any investigation. I will not run away from Nigeria before the inauguration of my successor as some ex-governors had done in the past. If the EFCC invites me, I will honour their invitation,” Wike insisted.

