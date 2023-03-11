Politics
Wike declares Obi hero of Nigeria’s presidential election
The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, as the hero of the February 25 presidential election.
The former Anambra State governor polled 6,101, 533 votes to finish in third position behind the duo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Tinubu garnered 8,794, 726 votes to edge out the former president who got 6, 984, 520 votes in the tightly contested election.
Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ended in fourth position with 1,496, 687 votes.
Like Tinubu and Atiku, Obi won in 12 states while Kwankwaso floored the trio only in Kano State.
Wike, who spoke at an interactive session with some trade associations in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said the North would have retained the power without the LP candidate on the ballot.
He noted that Obi’s participation in the election ate up the PDP votes in the South-East and South-South geo-political zones which would have helped the party to win.
READ ALSO: Wike gives reasons for supporting Tinubu, Obi
The governor maintained that though Obi did not win the election, history would remember him because he fought well.
Wike was the arrowhead of the G-5 that pushed for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his role in the breach of the party’s zoning agreement.
Other members of the group are Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).
He said: “Obi is my hero. If Obi did not contest the election, power would have gone back to the north. The whole of South-South and South-East that PDP lost, if Obi did not contest, PDP would have won.
“The hero in this election is Obi whether you like it or not. I am not here to please you. Obi is the hero. He may not have been pronounced the winner, but no problem, the law will take its course.
“If Obi did not run this election, power would have remained in the north. Whether he is declared a winner now or not, history will be on his side that he fought and fought well.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...