Wike declares Rivers ‘No-Go Area’ for APC, LP, others, backs PDP to win

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the Labour Party (LP) and other political parties in the country not to waste money and resources campaigning in the state as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have a clean sweep of the state in next year’s elections.

Wike who made the declaration on

Saturday during a State Honours and Awards ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House in Port Harcourt, said the state was a “no-go-area” for other parties.

According to Wike, his government had already endorsed a successor and based on the good works of his administration, it would be a herculean task for any party to upstage the PDP in the state.

“In my state, we know who is going to be my successor. I want to advise you if you are spending money on anybody, stop.

“Here, we have a successor. It is not by my power but by what we have done in this state. It is not that I want to impose a successor. It is not true. Bring a successor and tell people why you want to bring a successor.

“You must make money but here don’t worry yourself; no opposition would win here,” he said.

“I told David Umahi, Governor of Kogi Yahaya Bello, and Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, when they came to visit me; I told them ‘Don’t put money here it won’t work; it is a no-go area’,” he added.

