Wike dismisses claim he ordered military to kill Igbos in Rivers LGA

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday described the allegation that he ordered military personnel to kill Igbo people in the Oyigbo local government area of the state as politically motivated falsehood.

The governor, who disclosed this in a television programme in Port Harcourt, said a curfew was imposed on Oyigbo to restore calm after members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples Organisation of Biafra killed six soldiers, four policemen and destroyed all police stations and court buildings in the area.

He said the claim that the Igbos were being killed by the military was intended to shift attention from the despicable activities of IPOB in Oyigbo.

Wike said: “I know that this is not the first time IPOB has used Oyigbo as a launching ground. The security agencies are aware. IPOB added a new dimension this time.

“They killed six army officers and burnt one. They killed four police officers. They destroyed all the police stations and court buildings. What offence did we commit as a state?

“I imposed curfew to restore calm. I proscribed IPOB activities anywhere in the state. Don’t forget that the Federal Government had declared them a terrorist group. It is not the entire Igbo that believe in IPOB activities.

“So, it’s not true that I ordered the military to kill Igbo in Oyigbo. When did I become a friend to the military? So, what about the Igbo living elsewhere in the state? Are they also being killed?”

“I have no relationship with the army or the police; I do not command them. They change commissioner of police every time. How would I begin to direct the army that I do not give instruction?”

“I will not fold my arms and watch criminals destroy my state; if those few criminals are Igbo then they should know that I will not allow them.

“They made an attempt to rename a local government in my state. That alone is a signal. I will not agree to that; I know who is doing all these; who has told them to rise, protest against Wike.”

