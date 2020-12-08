Wike dismisses report on Ortom’s planned switch to APC

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday dismissed report on his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, intention to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who addressed journalists after commissioning road projects undertaken by the Benue State government in Makurdi and Guma local government areas of the state, said Ortom would remain in PDP.

The Benue governor dumped the APC for the opposition party ahead of 2019 general election.

He said: “One of the reasons I came today is to dispel the rumours that Ortom is going back to APC. We will continue to stand together though we might be denied what is due us and intimidated but it will come to an end.

“Today in this country, there is total insecurity and people are saying Governor Ortom is going back to a party where he nearly died. No man digs his own grave. God brought him out of the wilderness and some people are saying that he is coming back. Coming back to where?

READ ALSO: Ortom rules out APC return

“We share similarities whether anybody likes it or not. We must fight against injustice in this country.

“Ortom is not one of the governors who shy away from the truth. Whether you like it or not you will die the day God says you will die. If you don’t say the truth you will die if you say the truth you will die. So it is better to say the truth and die.

“Governor Ortom stood firm when his people were being killed. The major objective of governance is the protection of lives and property.

“If you cannot protect the lives and property of your people, your governance is zero. This is because if you provide infrastructure there must be humans to use it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions