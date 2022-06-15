Politics
Wike dismisses video on planned switch to APC
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed a viral video on his planned switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike advised Nigerians especially supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disregard the video.
The video, according to him, was manipulated by some faceless people to cause disaffection within the party.
The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a manipulated video circulating on Social Media, purporting that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, intends to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“It will be recalled that in June 2021, Governor Wike was interviewed on Arise Television, following the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.
“During the interview, Governor Wike, while reacting to the reason given by the Ebonyi State governor for his defection, dismissed it as untenable.
READ ALSO: Gov Wike goes after Amaechi, files criminal charges against former minister
“The excerpt of the interview in circulation has been deliberately manipulated by some desperate and unscrupulous persons with obnoxious agenda.
“The intent of the video being circulated is intended to mislead the unsuspecting public, particularly members of the PDP.
“We, hereby urge the public to disregard the manipulated video. Governor Wike has repeatedly maintained that he will never, under any circumstances, defect from the PDP, which has offered him the platform to excel in his political career.
“We urge the public to ignore the distorted video. Those behind it are desperately wicked and intend to mislead the public. Governor Wike remains a faithful, committed member of the PDP and will never leave it for the cancerous APC.”
