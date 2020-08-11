Wike dissolves Rivers task force on street trading, sacks coordinator

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Task Force on Illegal Street Trading, Motor Parks and Markets.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, who disclosed this in a statement, said the governor also sacked the coordinator of the task force, Bright Amaewhiule.

The statement read:

“His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the dissolution of the State Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Wike blames new cases in Rivers on corrupt security agents, warns task force

“Consequently, the Special Assistant to the Governor in charge of the Task Force, Mr. Bright Amaewhule, has been relieved of his appointment.

“Members of the Task Force are hereby directed to return the operational vehicles and identity cards of the body to the Office of the Secretary to State Government not later than 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

“They will be paid their salaries as they return the vehicles and identity cards. The government will reconstitute the task force after proper orientation and training.”

Join the conversation

Opinions