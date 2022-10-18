Wike shuns PDP, endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term in Lagos

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has endorsed his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akoshile, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The development is expected to surprise many with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fielding Olalekan Adediran aka Jandor as its governorship candidate in the state it has coveted for more than 20 years.

Wike, who attended the e National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, said Sanwo-Olu has performed very well in the last three years and deserves another term in office.

He said: “If Sanwo-Olu is not doing well, even if he belongs to my party, I won’t come. For me, if you are at my party and you are not doing well, you won’t see me.

“If you are not at my party and you are doing well, you will see me. I will not regret to say I am in support of you (Sanwo-Olu).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now