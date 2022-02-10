Wike explains reason for court visit in solidarity with former Plateau Gov, Jang

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his solidarity visit at a Jos High Court in support of a former Plateau Governor, Jonah Jang.

Jang was on trial alongside Yusuf Pam, an ex-cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, on alleged N6.3bn fraud charges brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had initially arraigned the duo before Justice Daniel Longji on 17 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds in March 2018.

However, Justice Longji retired in December 2019, after hearing the matter 34 times. The State Chief Judge, Justice Yakubu Dakwak, reassigned the case to Justice Christy Dab

During a briefing with the press after the trial, Wike disclosed that his visit was part of the moves to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regains power in Plateau State during the 2023 elections.

He said, “I do know that there will be bye-election at the federal constituency and state constituency, and then again we are talking about the gubernatorial and national election next year. If the party is not united, no matter how bad APC is, there is no way we can win,” he was quoted as saying.

“And so, for me, personal sacrifices can be made if you’ve fought wars for this country, for the unity of Nigeria. Today, Nigeria is bleeding. Not only Nigeria is bleeding, Plateau too is bleeding. I have no apology to say that the people of Plateau state are waiting for you both to put the party together and then you will just take back Plateau state. Plateau state is a natural PDP state.”

Wike further implored stakeholders within the party to jettison partisan interests in order to ensure the unity of the party, since the ruling All Progressives Congress is trying to penetrate its ranks.

“There are disagreements everywhere. There are disagreements in the party both at the national level. So, it is not a question of ‘I am right’. It is not a question of ‘Jang is right; you are wrong, or you are right; Jang is wrong’. It is a question of, for whatever it takes, can we please, in the name of God, leave our personal interests and make our party move forward.

“What the former governor is passing through is one of those things you see after service; and my presence here is a mark of solidarity to give him courage and reassure him that we are behind him as far as this matter is concern, and we will do all we can within the arm bit of the law to give him support.

“Basically, my essence of coming here today is to unite our party leaders, especially between (Sen Jang and Sen. Jeremiah Useni) and ensure unity among all members of the party in the state.

“APC is trying to penetrate our party to make sure that the leadership of the party at the national level is being distracted through one or two persons. But we are making sure that does not happen. While we are doing that, we also want to make sure that the branches are also united.

“If the party is united, then we are sure of coasting home in 2023. And not just the national election, also Plateau state, knowing fully well that Plateau is a PDP state but somehow we are no longer in power in Plateau state,” Wike said.

