Wike extends curfew in Rivers State | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Wike extends curfew in Rivers State
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has extended the curfew imposed on the state from 7pm to 6am, with effect from Tuesday, in order to stem the tide of the dastardly attacks on security formations in different parts of the state.
In a statewide broadcast on Monday, Wike said the curfew had been reviewed from the earlier time which was to run from 10pm to 6am due to new intelligence reports.
He said the decision was taken in the wake of multiple armed ambush on police checkpoints along the East-West road which resulted in the cold-blooded murder of seven police officers over the weekend.
He added that the State Security Council at a meeting, reviewed the way and manner the recent attacks were executed and discovered that the perpetrators, who disguised themselves as security officers, moved in unhindered from Oyigbo to launch the attack.
“As a further step towards enhancing our collective safety, we have reviewed the existing night time curfew across the 23 Local Government Areas, which will now start from 7pm and end at 6am until further notice from tomorrow 11th May, 2021.
“The security agencies are hereby directed to note the new curfew time, ensure strict compliance and effectively deal with any person or group that violates or attempts to violate it.
READ ALSO: Wike consoles families of slain policemen, says Rivers won’t succumb to secessionists
“We have reviewed, and for the moment, declined the pressure on the State Government to activate our youth to defend the state from these terrorists because we don’t want to complicate our very delicate security situation by creating opportunities for some other monsters to emerge.”
The Governor further explained that security agencies are on the trail of the gunmen who attacked security formations in the state and expressed optimism that the culprits will all be arrested and brought to justice.
“We wish to assure every resident that we are not intimidated by the sporadic and cowardly attacks on predetermined security targets by faceless criminals on our soil; neither will we be cowed into succumbing to a baseless and doomed secessionists agenda.
“We further appeal to the public to understand that security is everybody’s business and play their own roles, especially in passing intelligence information to the law enforcement agencies to process and take pre-emptive measures to counter and advance our collective security.
“Once again, thank you for your cooperation as we continue to work with the nation’s security agencies to keep us safe and secure,” he added.
By Isaac Dachen
