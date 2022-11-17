Wike finally dumps Atiku? Pledges support for Peter Obi’s campaign

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike May have finally made up his mind not to support Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

This is as Wike on Thursday declared that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, has all the “characteristics” to lead Nigeria.

Wike disclosed this at the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover inauguration in Port Harcourt, the state’s capital, while pledging to support Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, logistically in his presidential bid.

“Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know. All the logistics support, we will give to you,” Wike told Obi.

“I know you as a person. You have all the criteria, you have all the characteristics to lead this country, you have it. Nobody can deny that for you”, he said.

Wike also chastised Professor Charles Soludo, the current governor of Anambra State for his recent verbal attacks on the Labour Party candidate.

Soludo had on Monday set the internet on fire after releasing a lengthy article, rubbishing the presidential ambition of Obi.

He continued further, saying, “It’s on record you performed exceptionally well in your state. But some people, because of the level you are in now in Nigeria, They’re envying you in your state. They can come and say all sorts of rubbish. but don’t worry, that’s how it is,” Wike said while addressing Obi.

“It is your own people that will kill you first, so don’t bother about those things. I have told people, stop criticizing people who have already left. If you are a professor, professor well, if you are a doctor, doctor well.”

The flyover built by the current administration was dedicated in the state capital by Peter Obi; supported by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

