Wike, Fintiri reconcile feuding Govs Ortom, Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Wike, Fintiri reconcile feuding Govs Ortom, Mohammed
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmed Fintiri have reconciled the feuding governors of Benue and Bauchi States, Samuel Ortom and Bala Mohammed, following their recent spat over arms bearing by the Fulani herdsmen.
Ortom and Mohammed have been engaged in a war of words after the Bauchi governor lent his support to Fulani herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles, saying they had to protect themselves from cattle hustlers.
While reacting to the comment, Ortom, had, during a press conference in Makurdi, slammed Mohammed, saying he (Mohammed) was one of the ‘terrorists terrorising Nigeria.’
However, the brewing conflict was resolved following the intervention of Wike and Fintiri at a meeting in Port Harcourt on Tuesday convened by Wike.
During the meeting which held at Wike’s private residence at Rumuepirikom, the Rivers governor said he called the meeting in the interest of peace and to find a way forward for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which they all belong to.
Mohammed who responded to the gesture, said the outburst between him and Ortom over the profiling of Fulani herdsmen was highly regrettable.
Read also: Despite PDP intervention, Gov Mohammed continues ‘fight’ with Ortom
“We don’t mean to divide the country, to divide our people. We are still friends and brothers and we will move forward because most of those issues are fully resolved.
“I want to seize this opportunity to tell Nigerians that whatever misconception that is there, that me and my brother Ortom are having problem or anybody in Nigeria is not true.
“What happened between me and Ortom was just an explanation that emanated from a larger Governors’ Forum that we spoke on the security of the nation and we talked of the failure of security infrastructure which everybody knows is under the purview of the federal government.”
On his part, Ortom said the fued between him and Mohammed has long been settled.
“Gov. Bala Mohammed is my brother and the little misunderstanding we had has been resolved.
“I want to thank Gov. Wike and Gov. Fintiri for calling this peace meeting which is also an opportunity for us to chart the way forward for our great party.
“It was wrong for us to engage in such public outburst but I want to assure Nigerians that it is all over,” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day
Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory
Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake
Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Latest Tech News
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...