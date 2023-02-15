Wike frustrated Obi out of PDP —Atiku‘s spokesman, Bwala

A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has accused Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, of being the one who made Peter Obi dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party (LP).

He argued that the antics of Wike and his schemings were what forced Obi to leave the party.

Obi had dumped the PDP close to its presidential primary for the LP where he picked that party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Speaking on an Arise TV programme on Wednesday, Bwala said before the party’s presidential primary last year, it was generally believed that the presidency should be zoned to the South-East in the spirit of equity.

Read also:Obi not revolutionary, cashed into agitation by young Nigerians —Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala

He also claimed that Atiku Abubkar who eventually emerged as presidential candidate had also made a case for the position to be shifted to either the South-East, or the north-East, being the two regions that were yet to produce a president.

Bwala said Wike in efforts to get the ticket had schemed for the removal of the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, and that he had also pushed the relevant committee set up for the purpose, to throw the competition open, as against the zoning of the presidency.

According to him, that was the point at which Obi left the party, because he feared he would not emerge as presidential candidate if the race was thrown open.

Bwala berated Governor Wike, whom he referred to as “Michael Jackson” for thinking too highly of himself, and argued that despite opposition from Wike, the party’s presidential candidate would get the highest number of votes in Rivers State.

Bwala further contended that Wike does not hold as much influence as he thinks he does in the state, as the people of the state were solidly behind the PDP.

According to him, the G5 governors whom he also referred to as “Jackson five” had realized their mistakes, hence they had gone silent, adding that it was only Wike who was still talking about the group.

He also stated that Wike owes everything he is and has achieved to the PDP, but lamented that the governor was losing influence in his own state, and would soon be confined to the “dustbin of former governors”.

