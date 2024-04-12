WIKE: Fubara tackles Rivers LG chairmen, says ‘you’ve dug your own pit’

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday went on the offensive against local government chairmen in the state, declaring that they are digging their own pits if they continue to disrespect him.

Fubara, who said this during the inauguration of the Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, went on the offensive when he sighted the Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area at the event.

Fubara took a swipe at chairmen of the state local governments, who, he said, had not been loyal to him, warning that any local government chairman in the state who disrespected him are digging their own pit.

He said he was surprised to see the Chairman of the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area at the event, because, according to him, local government chairmen had been shunning state functions he attended.

The local government chairmen are believed to be loyal to former governor, and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesome Wike, who has been at loggerheads with Fubara for control of the state’s political structure.

Fubara said: “I’m surprised that I saw the Chairman of the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government here. I’m very surprised because before now, any event that had to do with the state government all the local government chairmen, as it were, didn’t participate.”

Addressing the said LG boss, Fubara said: “I hope when you leave here they are not going to sack you because I know you are not loyal to me. Or when you leave here you will grant a press interview that it was not you, but your shadow?

Read also: Meta begins testing of AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger

“But let me say it here; every one of you who think you are disrespecting me, you have already dug your pit. You will fall inside it. That is the truth.

“Our minds are very open. We do not wish anyone bad, but we expect you to know and do what is right. For those of you who have chosen to take the path that you think is the way that leads to your salvation, safe journey.”

While pledging the support of his administration to President Bola Tinubu, Fubara said: “We made a promise to Mr. President to support him, and we will continue to support him.

“How do we support him? It is to ensure that the welfare of our people is provided for. It is to ensure that our people, those in critical need, we make them happy in this harsh economic situation. If we cannot solve all the problems, at least, we will go as much as we can to mitigate those basic challenges. That is the only way to support Mr. President.

Fubara acknowledged as ingenious the conviction of the PAMO Educational Foundation to undertake the construction of such a health facility to give back to society, describing the gesture as the best thing that had happened to the people.

A former governor of the state, Peter Odili, whose foundation, Pamo Educational Foundation built the health centre, declared support for Fubara, amid the political crisis between him and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Odili also declared Fubara as the political leader of Rivers State, saying the people of the state were behind him and would follow his leadership.

Ripples reports that Fubara and Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, have been embroiled in a tussle for political control in the state.

The former governor commended Fubara’s strides since coming into office on May 29, declaring that the people of the state were happy with him.

Odili said: “Our people said I should tell you to stand firm with the President, align with his quality policies and carry Rivers people to the engine room of government in the Federal Republic in Abuja.

“For those who have not bothered to pay attention, if you look at the map of Nigeria, the entire map of Nigeria is sitting on Rivers State.

“When Rivers State coughs, Nigeria will catch a cold. So regard your office as key and vital. Don’t look back. It is not a matter of age. It is a matter of your people being with you. And they have asked me to tell you that you are the political leader of Rivers State. Rivers people say where you go, they will go with you. Where you stand, they will stand with you.

“You are standing on firm ground. Stand there, hold onto God; the rest of the journey will be a piece of cake. “

Speaking further, Odili said he was motivated to undertake the project because two years ago when floods ravaged Ndoni Town, the health centre in the community was destroyed, leaving people within a 50-kilometre radius without immediate healthcare services.

“Let me congratulate you for winning the hearts of Rivers people by standing up to your oaths of office to defend the interest of all Rivers people in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we are proud of you.

“Politics is over and it’s now time for governance and you have hit the ground running, you have touched the critical sectors such as education, health and others in less than one year in office,” Odili said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now