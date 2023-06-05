Wike fuels rumour of APC switch with another visit to Tinubu

The immediate past governor of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The latest visit came just 72 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain visited the president alongside the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

On Monday, he was accompanied to the State House by former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and ex-Minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, who has been nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Although the reason for the visit has not been made public, it has nevertheless fuelled insinuations about Wike’s imminent switch to the ruling party.

While the outspoken former governor has repeatedly dismissed claims of his planned defection to the APC, the current relationship between him and the party’s bigwigs since the conclusion of the general election has continued to send tongues wagging about his possible departure from the PDP in the coming weeks.

