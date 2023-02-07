Wike gives PDP go-ahead to use Port Harcourt stadium for campaign rally

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the go-ahead to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt for its presidential campaign rally slated for February 11.

The state government had on January 31 withdrawn the initial approval given to the PDP presidential campaign council over its alleged plan to share the facility with a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Tonye Cole.

Wike and four other governors – Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State) – had boycotted the PDP presidential campaigns since September last year to press home their demand for the resignation of the party National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

They had listed Ayu’s resignation from the position as a pre-condition for the support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in this month’s election.



READ ALSO: Wike asks court to stop PDP from sanctioning him for anti-party activities

The governor confirmed the new approval during the Rivers PDP campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo local government area of the state on Tuesday.

He said the state government reconsidered its decision on the use of the venue after pleas by prominent people in the state and beyond.

Wike also dismissed as false a claim by Ayu that a member of the G-5 had visited him in a bid to find his way back to the party.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now