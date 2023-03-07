Politics
Wike gives reasons for supporting Tinubu, Obi
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has given reasons why threw his weight behind the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Labour Party (LP), flag bearer, Peter Obi, in the run up to the February 25 presidential election.
According to him, he did what he did, because he is an “apostle of power shift to the south.”
Wike who made the assertion on Monday at the commissioning of the Chokocho-Igbodo Road in Etche local government area of the state, said he owed nobody an apology for “supporting the rotation of power to the south after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the North-West geopolitical zone.
“I owe nobody any apology at all. I am one of the apostles, one of those who stood firm that power must rotate to the South. This is for equity, this is for fairness and this is for justice,” the Governor said.
READ ALSO:Wike hails Nigerians for supporting power shift to South
“Whether you voted for Labour, I have no problem with you. Whether you voted for APC, I have no problem with you. That is what we have argued for: that the north has had it for eight years. Therefore the south must be there for eight years.
“As far as I am concerned, anybody from south, that is my position. That is what we agreed in the Integrity Group that we must make sure that the south emerges as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Each time I went for campaign, nobody has ever heard me criticise Obi. Nobody has ever heard me criticize Asiwaju. I owe nobody any apology that people voted southern presidency,” he added.
Giving reasons why he refused to support his party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike said the party’s constitution recognised zoning and rotational presidency, but the leadership of the party contravened the provisions of the party’s regulations.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...