Wike hails Nigerians for supporting power shift to South

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday commended Nigerians for backing the power shift to the southern part of the country with their votes in last weekend’s election.

Wike and four other governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spearheaded the push for the zoning of the presidency to the South by the party leaders.

The other governors are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.

The governor, who spoke at the commissioning of the 5,000,000-litre Aviation Fuel Dispensing Depot at the Ibadan Airport in Oyo State on Friday, thanked Nigerians for backing the power shift.

He said: “I am happy Makinde is one of those that made history by making sure that power shift to the south.

“I have told people that those who fight for change, who fight for revolution, may not be the direct beneficiaries of that fight. But today, history has it that all of us now are aware that when power finishes from the south, it will go to the north; when it finishes from the north, it will come to the south.

“So, it does not need to be written in the constitution at all before it is implemented. And I thank Nigerians for standing firm to see that this issue materialises.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

