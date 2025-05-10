Wike ‘happy’ to be identified with Tinubu’s leadership

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday he was happy to be identified with President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Wike, who spoke during the inspection of ongoing road projects in Abuja, commended Tinubu for providing “first class infrastructure” to the residents of the nation’s capital.

He said: “I have said it before, leadership is a major issue. When you have the right leadership, people will benefit from it.

“Mr. President has shown that he is willing to change. He is willing to provide happiness for the people and indeed, the Renewed Home Agenda is working.

“I am happy to be identified with the leadership of Mr. President and that is what Nigeria needs. Mr. President has given first class infrastructure to Abuja.

“All of you can attest to the fact that indeed, Abuja has really changed. So we are happy for it. I want to thank God Almighty for providing the right leadership in Mr. President to provide the dividend of democracy to the residents of Abuja.

“I don’t see why anybody would say that Mr. President has not done well. Except you are just blind. Except you don’t want to admit something that you know that is good. We are happy that we have fulfilled the promises that we have made.”

