Wike hints at planned ground rent increase, laments tax evasion in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has indicated that his administration is considering raising ground rent charges, citing widespread refusal to pay taxes and ground rent as his biggest challenge since assuming office.

The FCTA had earlier launched an enforcement operation on Monday, sealing off several properties owned by ground rent defaulters, including the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Agency for Trafficking in Persons, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, an Access Bank branch, and a TotalEnergies filling station.

These actions sparked backlash from both the PDP and the FIRS, who condemned the moves by Wike’s administration as “unprofessional” and “an affront to the country’s democracy.”

President Bola Tinubu has since intervened in the dispute, issuing a 14-day deadline for payment of the outstanding sums and associated penalties, which range from N2 million to N3 million depending on the property’s location in Abuja.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after touring several ongoing projects in the FCT, Wike shared his frustration at the refusal of many Abuja residents to meet their civic obligations.

“My greatest challenge is the refusal of people to pay what they owe. I will elaborate on this in the next media chat. People want facilities, they want infrastructure, but nobody asks where the funds come from. Abuja is not an oil-producing city; we rely solely on taxes. These are not new taxes; they have been in place for years,” he said.

He went on to highlight the glaring contrast between how property owners treat tax obligations abroad and at home.

“It is unfortunate that many elites own houses overseas. They understand the consequences of not paying taxes abroad — such properties can be forfeited. Yet, when it comes to their own country, they refuse to comply simply because they believe there are no sanctions,” Wike stated.

“Look at the arrears — 20, 30 years. And how much is it? We have not increased the ground rent, but we are working towards that, and I can assure you we will do so. The President has granted a two-week waiver. Let no one think that blackmail or intimidation will deter us; we will do what is necessary,” he added.

The minister also revealed that he had recently signed more than 1,500 Certificates of Occupancy and Deeds of Assignment.

“If you pay your taxes, you will see the difference it makes. That is what we are striving to achieve,” he concluded.

