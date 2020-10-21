Wike imposes 24-hour curfew in three LGAs in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in three local government areas of the state.

The affected LGAs are Oyigbo, Obio/Akpor, and some parts of Port Harcourt where hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest had wreaked havoc on the people of the state.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his newly appointed Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, made the announcement in a state broadcast on Wednesday afternoon.

The statement said the decision to impose the curfew was taken at a State Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike, who commended the peaceful nature of the ongoing #EndSARS protests, said it has become very clear that the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums to unleash carnage in the state.

The statement read: “In order to protect lives and property, the curfew has been extended to Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikoku and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt LGAs, as well as Oil Mill area of Obio-Akpor.

READ ALSO: EndSARS: Rivers residents defy Gov Wike, troop out to protest (Video)

“Earlier today (Wednesday), some hoodlums attacked and destroyed police stations and Court buildings in Oyigbo local government area of the state. Another set of hooligans were also on the rampage at the Ikokwu spare parts markets disturbing public peace and damaging property.

“The governor asserted that the state government cannot allow trouble-makers to take the laws into their hands and use the current situation to create a state of panic and insecurity.

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikokwu, and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt from 6:30 p.m. today, 21st October 2020.”

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on the entire Oyigbo local government area from 6:30 p.m. today, 21st October 2020; a 24-hour curfew has also been imposed on the oil mill area in Obio/Akpor local government area while directing security agencies to enforce the curfew accordingly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions