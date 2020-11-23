Wike imposes 24-hour curfew on Port Harcourt over cult clashes

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on some parts of Port Harcourt following the upsurge in cult activities in the city.

The curfew is expected to last two weeks.

The governor, who announced the curfew in a statewide broadcast on Sunday, said the decision affects areas around the Okoro-No-Odu flyover in Rumuokoro, in the Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

He said the curfew takes effect from Monday, adding that that the state government would deal appropriately with anyone who disturbs peace and security in the state.

Wike said the state government has repeatedly warned misguided youths to stay away from cultism because of its abhorrent anti-social effect on society.

Read also: Another PDP gov set to defect to APC –Wike

He said: “As part of measures to tackle this menace, therefore, the government has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area along and around the Okoro-No-Du flyover up to one-kilometer radius from Saint Emmanuel Anglican Church, Rumuokoro, extending to the Rumuodomaya Slaughter and Local Government daily market with effect from Monday, 23rd November, 2020.

“Consequently, no form of trading, human or vehicular movement is allowed within the afore-mentioned restricted areas until further notice. Only staff and vehicles belonging to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited are exempted from the curfew and associated restrictions on movement so that construction work on the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover is not stalled.

“We urge all citizens to be part of the efforts to curb cultism in the state by reporting any suspicious cult activity, including gatherings and initiations in or around their neighbourhoods to the security agencies for immediate action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions