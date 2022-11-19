Politics
Wike insists on Rivers PDP guber candidate mired in corruption allegation
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has insisted that Siminalayi Fubara, a former Accountant-General of the state, will be the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections.
This is as the party is set to unveil the governorship candidate on Saturday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruita, near Port Harcourt.
The Chairman, Publicity and Communications Committee of the PDP campaign, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said the PDP must show strength during the electioneering campaign and continue to dominate political space in the state.
Wike finally dumps Atiku? Pledges support for Peter Obi's campaign
“Rivers State is PDP and PDP is Rivers State. The PDP will be asking for a fresh mandate of four years from the Rivers people,” Nwuke said.
However, Siminalayi Fubara, is on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) watch list.
The EFCC had published Fubara’s name on a wanted persons list for alleged N435 billion fraud in May. But Wike had challenged the agency saying that “the era of impunity and flagrant disobedience to the rule of law is gone and his administration would not accept such behaviour.”
