Politics
‘Wike, is a clown and liar who speaks from both sides of the mouth’, ex-Rivers gov, Omehia
Former Rivers State governor, Celestine Omehia, has described immediate past governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a clown and serial liar, who speaks from both sides of his mouth.
Omehia who made the allegations in a statement on Saturday, urged Wike to reduce his inclination and quest for power and greed, and allow incumbent state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to do his work.
In the statement which was issued in Port Harcourt by his Executive Assistant, Nicholas Amaechi, Omehia, while reacting to a television interview where Wike was heard lambasting Fubara and other party chieftains in the state, said:
“In the said interview, Wike described Omehia and other PDP leaders in Rivers State who declared support for the administration of Governor Sim Fubara and President Bola Tinubu last week as expired politicians and buccaneers.
“The FCT minister thought that he would continue to control and abuse the resources and governance of the state but God, through the people, resisted the impeachment plot by his members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
READ ALSO:Peace pact: ‘Don’t dare me,’ Fubara warns Wike’s loyalists
Omehia also described what he calls Wike’s uncontrolled outbursts as a product of a confused mind, adding that Wike’s anger is that his ambition of a third term tenure has crashed and the people of Rivers State have realised that his quest for power is personal and not for the interest of Rivers state or the South-South at large as claimed.
“Wike is notorious for lying against anyone, anytime, and disrespects elders at will; so, there is no surprise about his outburst and criticism against innocent personalities in Rivers State.
“Wike speaks from both sides of his mouth; he says something today and denies it tomorrow like a clown. I am not a buccaneer and my capacity to contribute to the growth and development of my state and country is not impaired.
“I wonder why he is hurt by our support for the governor and the federal government under President Tinubu. Does he want us to perpetually be at political war with everybody, even long after elections are over and governance has taken over? Is it not madness?”
The former governor also stated that Wike’s excesses, inconsistencies, and hallucinations had reached a shameful peak and advised him to face his job in Abuja as the state was not missing his presence and nuisance value.
