Wike is a walking dead man and will pay a heavy price —IPOB leader, Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has described Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, as a ‘walking dead man’ who will soon pay a heavy price over the killings of Igbos in the Oyigbo area of the state a few weeks ago.

Taking to his official Facebook page on Wednesday, Kanu shared the obituary poster of a man whom he said was one of the victims of the Oyigbo killings he alleged was orchestrated by Wike.

Tagging the picture “One of the victims of Wike’s #obigbogenocide,” Kanu said he and IPOB will never forgive Wike over the alleged killing of its members by security agents in Oyigbo and other areas in his state.

Kanu wrote:

“Instead of us to forget what happened at Obigbo (Oyingbo), let heaven and earth come to pass.

“The perpetrators of this crime against humanity and their supporters will be hunted down one after the other, them and their families.

“Igweocha [Port Harcourt] as a whole will pay a very heavy price for what Wike and Fulani soldiers did at Obigbo.”

Kanu has been consistent in accusing Wike of being responsible for the massacre of Igbo traders in Oyigbo, accusing him of exterminating members of IPOB and destroying their properties in the state under the disguise of #EndSARS protests.

