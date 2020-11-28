Wike is an Igbo man who does not know his roots —Biafra group

The Biafra Nations League (BNL) has blasted Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor, saying he is an Igbo man who does not know his tribe and roots.

The BNL was reacting to Wike’s claims that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was trying to rename Rivers State and that he would do everything possible to resist such moves.

In a swift reaction in a statement released on Saturday, and signed by its Deputy National Leader and Head of Operations, BBS Media, Ebuta Akor Takon, the group described Wike “as a talkative who lacks focus and does not know what he talks about most of the time.”

Takon also insisted that Rivers State is part of Biafra, accusing Wike of “trying to create ethnic tension in the state” by denying that he is not an Igbo man as he does not know the history of Rivers State and Niger Delta as a region.

The group posited that contrary to Wike’s statement, it was not possible for any group to rename a town if the indigenes of such a town are not involved.

The statement reads in part:

“The Governor is an Igbo man who believes he does not have a tribe and acts as confused person. The Niger Delta region of today includes Imo and Abia, and they joined the region the same day Edo, Ondo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, were included.

“We were never part of Niger Delta; it is an Ijaw region by geographical definition. It was Obasanjo that created this confusion when he added other areas as part of the region.

“If Wike said he has found a new ethnic group, and that he is not an Igbo man because they told him that Ikwere is from Benin, it’s fine.

“But then, he shouldn’t forget that the late Oba of Benin had rejected the claim, saying that the Benin Kingdom does not have any record showing that Ikwere migrated from Benin. They do not speak any related language or practice the same culture.

“So you can see he doesn’t know anything, and he is a Governor. He merely relied on what some of the elders in Rivers State told him, and these were the same elders that looted Igbo property during the war.

“Being a Niger Deltan does not call for ethnic denial; everyone in Nigeria knows Wike is an Igbo man who is ignorant of that. He also does not know the meaning of his names. A full-fledged man like him does not know his ethnicity, it’s a shame.”

