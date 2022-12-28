Wike lacks integrity, has killed Igbo chances to presidency —Ohanaeze youths

The youth wing of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of ruining the chances of the southeast to the presidency with his selfish interests.

Wike had been in the forefront of the call for the rotation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman to the South since his defeat in the party primaries held in May.

The governor and four others — Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi— had decided to stay away from the presidential campaign activities of the party to protest the continued retention of Iyiorcha Ayu, the current national chairman.

These governors are currently in London supposedly expected to announce the presidential candidate they would be supporting in the forthcoming elections.

There are strong indications that the aggrieved governors might eventually settle for either Peter Obi of the Labour Party or Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, described Wike as utterly driven by selfish ambition.

Nnabuike also berated the governor for working against the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, adding that the much taunted announcement to be made by him in January will be laced with personal desires.

The statement reads: “We want to tell Nigerians not to be deceived by the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who claims to be fighting against injustice in the PDP whereas he is merely pursuing selfish interests.

“It is on record that Governor Wike scuttled the micro-zoning of the PDP presidential ticket to the South-East because he felt he would bamboozle his way and get the ticket. But having failed to realise that selfish ambition, he turned to be shouting for justice and equity.

“Where was the equity when he chased Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party out of PDP? Where was equity when he refused all entreaties to back someone from the South-East for the PDP ticket? Now that he failed to clinch to the ticket, he now realises there is equity.

“Nigerians should not be deceived by Wike’s gimmicks. I also urged the governors moving with him to realise that he is pursuing a personal agenda. There is nothing like integrity in what he is doing, so his claim of leading ‘an integrity group’ should be discarded.

“The citizens should not expect anything different but one that will be laced with personal desires and gains.”

