Wike leads three governors to consult with IBB, Abdulsalami over 2023 presidential bid

Rivers State Governor and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike on Monday, led three governors to visit two former Military Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger State, as part of his consultations.

The governors were those of Enugu, Abia and Oyo States, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde respectively,

Also in the entourage was the former Governor of Benue State, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, as well as some members of the National Assembly.

Wike and his team were first at the Uphill residence of Abdulsalami where they had a closed door meeting, before they were led to Babangida’s Hilltop Mansion residence, where they had another joint closed door meeting.

After the meetings, Ikpeazu, who spoke on behalf of the team, said they were in Minna to consult with the two elder statesmen and also discuss other pressing national issues.

“I have come with my colleagues, the governors of Enugu, Oyo, Rivers and some members of the National Assembly to consult with the former Head of State and President and also discussed national issues and the problems affecting our country,” he said.

Read also: Why I joined 2023 presidential race – Wike

“We commended them for their support for the unity of this country and the discussions went very well and we will take it from there.”

Ikpeazu added that the meeting with Babangida was eventful as the former Military President expressed his expectation on the role the youth should play in future politics in the country.

“General Babangida pressed for the younger generation to take up the baton of leadership and rescue Nigeria,” Ikpeazu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now