Wike-led G5 governors, absent as PDP kicks off presidential campaign in Uyo

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his group of ‘rebel’ Governors now tagged ‘The G5’, were conspicuously missing as top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday stormed the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for the inauguration of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

Other members of the G5 absent at the event were Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seye Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Also absent were other members of the Wike’s camp including former Deputy National Chairman of the party for the South-West, Chief Bode George, former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, and former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana.

The Wike group has been insistent on the removal of the PDP’S National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and have resisted all entreaties to support the party’s presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, until Ayu steps down or is sacked.

Wike and his team had on September 21, withdrawn from the PDP presidential campaign council following the same dispute and have remained resolute in its demands that Ayu must vacate office to allow genuine reconciliation to take place.

While announcing the withdrawal of the group from the campaign council after a meeting in Port Harcourt in s communiqué read by George, the group said:

“Senator Iyorchia Ayu must resign as the National Chairman of the party for an acting Chairman of the Southern Nigerian extraction to emerge and lead the party on the national campaign.

“Consequently, we resolve not to participate in the campaign council in whatever capacity until the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.”

