Wike levels more corruption allegations against Ayu

The ongoing saga between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, continues after the former continued his tirade against the integrity of the party’s national chairman.

Wike made these claims, on Friday, during an interview with Channels Tv, at the Government House, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The feud between the duo is as a result of Ayu’s insistence on continuing as the party’s chairman despite the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate.

Atiku and Ayu are from the North and Wike has repeatedly insisted on the Chairmanship zoned to the South, in the spirit of justice and equity.

In his latest criticism of the Chairman, Wike accused him of misappropriating funds collected from certain governors in the run-up to the presidential primaries.

“Why will a party that wants to take over the helm of affairs be lacking integrity which is a crucial part of good leadership? A leader must be a man of integrity. We have a Chairman who has no integrity.

“Let Ayu say he didn’t collect N1bn; infact, he collected N100m from one governor to renovate our democratic institute. He went to the NWC and collected the same amount of N100m for the same project. No account, nothing. Let him deny it and I will reveal the name of the governor. All these issues are documented,” the Governor revealed.

Read also:Most southerners backing Ayu are hypocrites seeking crumbs from their masters —Wike

He also clarified that most media reports about him are fallacious and the party is yet to commence any reconciliation moves.

“Most of the stories about me are totally wrong; I have never had any reconciliation moves. If PDP wants anything in my state, they have to talk to me.

“The last people I saw were the Board Of Trustees led by Wabara and I asked them if they want the truth which they obliged.

“It will be foolish of me to abdicate the interests of the South and this South nothing to do with Northern donination and most of those supporting Ayu are Southerners who are hypocrites seeking crumbs from their masters.

“Zone the Chairmanship to anywhere in the South but let it be in the region. We are not going to back down,” Wike noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now